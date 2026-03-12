Parking restrictions coming to downtown Toronto during World Cup games

Send this page to someone via email

Parking in parts of downtown Toronto will be restricted during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, city staff say, as the countdown to hosting six matches this summer continues.

Toronto will hold its first World Cup game on June 12 at Exhibition Place’s BMO, where tens of thousands of fans are expected to watch Canada play an as-yet-undecided European opponent in their opening game.

Yet, with exactly three months to go, the City of Toronto has not yet released its plan for how to handle parking and traffic around the event.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At a recent committee meeting, director of enforcement and street management Mike Barnet promised the plan would be revealed before the end of the month, including restrictions on where people can park.

“We will be limiting street parking and we will be looking at coming forward with a plan through the FIFA sub-committee on March 30 that will provide details on exact restrictions on street parking,” he told Coun. Josh Matlow.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will be limited in specific areas around Liberty Village, Fort York.”

Staff previously said they expect to see traffic get at least 10 per cent worse on downtown corridors during the competition, particularly around the final game, and are considering limiting parking options as well as imposing road closures or construction bans to ensure people can get around.

Toronto will also lean heavily on its streetcar network to get people to and from the games, with the TTC currently in a race to get Bathurst Street ready to handle thousands of soccer fans.