Security tight as Walk With Israel in Toronto draws tens of thousands

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A heavy police presence is on site as tens of thousands participate in Toronto’s annual Walk With Israel on Sunday.

Organizers expecting turnout similar to last year’s estimated 56,000 participants.

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Police say they are increasing their presence this year in order to prevent confrontations, as they expect competing groups could gather along the route.

Participants are carrying Israeli flags, while Iranian and American flags are also visible in the crowd.

Organizers say the walk is a show of support for Israel and the Jewish community.

The event comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and repeated protests in Canada over the war in Gaza.