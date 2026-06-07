N.S. long-term care strike could soon end after tentative deal reached: CUPE

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The union representing long-term care home workers in Nova Scotia say the strike by workers could soon be over after a tentative agreement was reached.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a Facebook post late Saturday that as a result of a deal, picket lines across the province would “stand down” and members will return to work as early as Monday morning.

Should the tentative deal not be ratified, the union said the strike would resume.

“After nearly 12 hours of intense negotiations … we reached an agreement between CUPE 1082 and St. Vincent’s Nursing Home,” CUPE said in their post.

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CUPE said this agreement would go to members at the facility within 10 days, though the union says it’s hoping to complete it within 72 hours. If the deal with the nursing home is approved by its members, CUPE said the tentative agreement would then be presented to and voted on by all locals that have completed local bargaining.

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Approximately 3,600 long-term care workers have been striking for nearly two months, having reached its eighth week only days earlier.

The government’s latest offer that it made public included wage increases of between 12 and 24 per cent over four years. A 70 per cent increase in shift and weekend premiums were also included. The offer also had money to set up a defined benefit pension plan for workers at facilities that don’t offer one.

CUPE has said the proposal would bring lowest-paid workers up to $23.57 an hour by 2028, which it says is below the current living wage in the province.

The government and union say essential services are being maintained, but many physiotherapists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists are working reduced hours. Nurses, continuing-care assistants and housekeeping staff are also part of the strike.

—with files from The Canadian Press