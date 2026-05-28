Talks with province break down in N.S. long-term care strike, says union

Send this page to someone via email

A union representing striking long-term care workers in Nova Scotia says talks with the government have broken down and there are no other dates scheduled.

CUPE accused the government on Wednesday of essentially repeating an offer that had been presented weeks ago.

The Department of Seniors and Long-term Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government earlier said it was pleased talks had resumed and that a fair deal, which included a proposal to address union concerns about their lowest-paid members, had been put forward.

Unionized workers at long-term care homes across the province have been on strike since April 13.

Families of long-term care residents were hopeful that a deal would be reached Wednesday when CUPE met with government officials after more than six weeks on strike.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Whitty said his support for the union is wearing thin as reduced worker hours affect the care his father is receiving at a facility in the Cape Breton community of Port Hawkesbury.

He said when the strike began, baths became less frequent, though they have increased over the last two weeks.

He said meals are being served on paper plates because there aren’t enough staff to wash dishes and too few support staff to bring dementia patients, such as his father, to recreational events like concerts.

“The reality of it is the union is losing support,” said Whitty, whose father entered care about a year ago.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Management, ownership are doing everything they can. The thin staff that they have are doing what they can, but it’s obviously trying to use seniors as a leverage to push for a living wage. Not my ideal strategy.”

As of Wednesday, the strike included 36 homes, representing about 3,600 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees. Wages are the main sticking point.

The union said another home is expected to hit the picket lines Thursday morning.

The government and the union say essential services are being maintained, but many physiotherapists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists are working reduced hours. Nurses, continuing-care assistants and housekeeping staff are also part of the strike.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE said its negotiators met Wednesday with officials from the government and the privately operated care homes, which the government funds. For the first time, the province’s chief conciliation officer was at the table.

Kim Cail, long-term care co-ordinator with CUPE, said before talks resumed that they had a new proposal for the government, but declined to reveal details.

“(The offer is) less than what the employer initially offered, but it’s better because we played with the numbers,” said Cail.

The government’s latest public offer includes wage increases between 12 and 24 per cent over four years; retroactive pay to 2023; increased evening and weekend premiums; access to a defined benefit pension; an additional $2 per hour beginning in 2027 for those earning less than $23 an hour; and an additional 1.5 per cent increase for all workers next year.

The union has said the $2 raise would bring the lowest-paid workers up to $23.57 an hour by the end of the proposed agreement, which it said is below the living wage in the province.

“Our whole goal through the negotiation process, the strike and everything, is to try to get every one of these members closer to a living wage, especially our support staff people,” Cail said.

In a statement after talks broke down, Cail said the government offer was not good enough for the essential workers.

Story continues below advertisement

“We meet, we move, the government tables the same offer again and again … The same offer gets the same response: no.”

Cail also called for an outside mediator.

“We need someone who will push both sides and who will push negotiations forward.”

John Ouellette, whose mother is a resident of the St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat, about 30 kilometres southeast of Port Hawkesbury, says he and his mom support the striking workers and believe all sides have the best interests of patients at heart.

He expressed frustration over bickering in recent weeks between CUPE and the government, each of which accuses the other of holding up negotiations and disagrees over whether offers should be put to a vote by workers.

“None of those things can be resolved by shouting at each other through the media. They get resolved through the negotiating table,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette said his mother was getting a shower about once a week before the strike began, but that dropped off in the early days of the labour action. He said bathing has become more frequent in recent weeks, but the strike has been stressful.

“A lot of it has to do with the (lack of) recreational activities and things that make the days go by well,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s close to all of her care workers. She really feels for the situation that they’re in and wants the situation to be resolved.”