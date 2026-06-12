Meet the FIFA World Cup Canadian superfans backing the home side

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Behind every team competing in the FIFA World Cup is a community of supporters and superfans rallying behind them. While Team Canada battles it out on the pitch, behind them are the superfans making sure that support is seen.

One of those fans is Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish.

“It’s the World Cup. It’s every four years. It’s what I live for. I give my family, my work, everything, 47 months to come for this one month,” said Kormish, speaking with Global News from Mexico City, to watch the FIFA World Cup opener.

But Kormish is no stranger to the FIFA World Cup. During the Qatar FIFA World Cup in 2022, he attempted to break the record for attending the most matches.

But this year, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kormish is on a new mission: visiting all 16 stadiums across Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

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“I’ve got tickets to 12 games so far and my goal is to get to the 16 stadiums, but also 20 to 24 matches,” said Kormish.

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It’s a passion that comes at a price. Kormish said he paid $2699 for his ticket in Mexico City, and he knows the finals will cost a lot more.

“Love it,” said Kormish. “Worth every penny in saving up and working. If I’m not travelling for soccer, I’m working to pay for it.”

After watching the double-header in Mexico City, Kormish took a red-eye to make it back to Toronto in time for Canada’s home opener. He’s not shy about who he’s cheering for.

“The Canada matches are my number one. Wherever they go, if they stay home in Vancouver and win the group, then I’m in Vancouver,” said Kormish. “They finish second, they’re in LA. I’m going to LA.”

But still, even for an expert at attending World Cup matches, having one in Canada is quite surreal.

“Now to have games on home soil in Toronto and Vancouver is unbelievable, ” said Kormish.

But there are going to be many in the stands at Toronto Stadium, taking in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, like Aidan D’Souza from Toronto, who will be attending the June 26th match to watch Iraq take on Senegal.

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“I’ve been excited for this World Cup for a long time,” said D’Souza.

He purchased tickets alongside his dad and brother in December 2025, saying it was surreal to get his hands on the tickets. “I just can’t wait to attend the game in person. It’ll be amazing just seeing it live in action,” said D’Souza.

During the FIFA World Cup, there will be a section on the north side of the stands that will feature a particular group of fans, cheering loud and proud. The Voyaguers Soccer Supporters Group, founded in 1996, is a fan-driven community backing Canada at home and abroad.

“Now hosting at home and having a real shot to compete and maybe make a run into the knockouts and having the opportunity to play potentially our first five games the three group stage games, ” said Serson, “at home on Canadian soil, it’s huge.”

And for many superfans, a big part of the experience is about meeting those who are just as passionate about the team as they are.

“It’s pretty neat when you meet someone in person that shares that same passion because then it’s instinct, you can feel it,” said Kormish.