Nova Scotia minister faces calls to resign over resurfaced rap lyrics

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Nova Scotia’s energy minister is facing calls to resign after a rap song he recorded more than a decade ago resurfaced online, drawing criticism from advocates who say its lyrics are misogynistic and degrading to women.

Marco MacLeod, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Pictou West, has come under fire over a track from a rap album he released in 2013. Advocates and members of the public have criticized lyrics in one song, titled Meadowville, which they say make derogatory references to women and include mentions of illegal drugs.

The controversy gained traction on social media in recent days, prompting criticism from gender-based violence advocates and organizations that support women and gender-diverse people.

Liz LeClair, a gender-based violence advocate, said the lyrics raise concerns about whether survivors would feel comfortable seeking support from a politician whose past work contained such content.

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“If you’re somebody that’s suffering with intimate partner violence or some form of gender-based violence, and this is the person that represents you and you need to go to them for help, I’m not really sure how you can sit in front of this man and trust that he understands the systemic problems,” LeClair said.

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The criticism comes even as some have defended MacLeod, noting the music was recorded and released more than 13 years ago.

MacLeod responded to the backlash with a handwritten statement posted on social media.

“I want to be very clear: I apologize for my words from 13 years ago,” he wrote. “I accept full responsibility for these lyrics and I am committed to doing everything I can as a community leader to bring about the change necessary to stop misogyny in all its forms.”

He added that he was sorry to anyone who felt “small, degraded or upset” because of the lyrics.

For some advocacy groups, however, the apology was insufficient.

In a statement, Adsum House for Women and Children said holding such views and distributing that type of content should disqualify someone from public office, regardless of when it was created.

The organization said MacLeod was an adult when the music was recorded and rejected what it described as attempts to excuse the lyrics as youthful behaviour.

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The Progressive Conservative Party defended its minister in a written statement, saying violence is never acceptable and noting that Nova Scotia has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic. The party said MacLeod and his colleagues take the issue seriously, as well as the findings of the Mass Casualty Commission.

LeClair said she believes MacLeod’s future in cabinet should depend on whether he demonstrates a deeper understanding of the harm caused by the lyrics.

“It’s up to his constituents whether or not they vote for him again, but I don’t think he deserves to have a cabinet position unless he’s done the work to do repair,” she said.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate online about accountability for public officials and whether past artistic work should affect a politician’s suitability for office years later.