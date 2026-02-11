World leaders react to ‘senseless’ Tumbler Ridge shooting: ‘Horror has struck’

Send this page to someone via email

Political leaders from around the world are expressing their condolences following the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine people dead, as well as the shooter, and 27 injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says flags on federal buildings will be flown at half-mast for seven days to honour the victims of the shooting.

“Parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, are waking up this morning, without one of their loved ones. It is a difficult time. Canada is grieving, grieving with you,” Carney said in a media scrum outside the Liberal caucus on Wednesday morning.

“We will get through this, we will learn from this, but right now, it’s the time to come together as Canadians always do in these situations.”

The prime minister also said he has heard from numerous world leaders following the tragedy with “solidarity and compassion.”

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra

“Our hearts and prayers are with the community of Tumbler Ridge and all of British Columbia today. My personal prayer is that in these difficult times, they find the peace and comfort that only He can provide,” Hoekstra posted to X.

King Charles III

A statement posted to X on behalf of King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the attack and expressed their “deepest possible sympathy” to those grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“In such a closely connected town, every child’s name will be known and every family will be a neighbor,” he said.

“We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence.”

The King also thanked the police and staff at the town’s health centre.

President of France Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X that “horror has struck a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.”

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire educational community. France stands alongside the Canadian people,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy posted on X that he is “shocked” by the news.

“We are shocked by the news of the shooting at a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. When children are killed, no one should remain indifferent. Such tragedies should never happen anywhere, in any country in the world. We hope that all those who were injured will recover quickly,” he wrote.

“On behalf of all Ukrainians, I express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones, to all Canadians, and to Prime Minister Mark Carney.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences in a post on X.

“Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada,” Modi wrote.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he sends “my sincere condolences to all Canadians impacted by this horrific event.”

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic attack in Tumbler Ridge secondary school,” his post on X reads.

“Australian hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims and we are all thinking of those injured.”

Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz

The German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, shared a statement of condolence.

“This morning we received terrible news from Canada. The school shooting, which claimed numerous lives, has deeply shaken us. Our thoughts are with the people of Tumbler Ridge as they mourn their families, friends, and loved ones. I wish those who were injured a swift recovery,” Merz posted on X.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said his country extends their support.

“My thoughts are with the people of Canada after the tragic events in British Columbia. [Norway] stand in solidarity with all those affected and offer our condolences to the families grieving unimaginable loss. We extend our support to [Canadian] authorities as they respond to this tragedy,” the prime minister posted to X

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the news has shaken many.

“We were deeply shaken by the news of the deadly shooting at a secondary school in Tumbler Ridge, in which several people lost their lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the Canadian people — especially the residents of British Columbia and Tumbler Ridge — as well as to Prime Minister Mark Carney,” Plenkovic posted to X.