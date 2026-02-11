Menu

Canada

Tumbler Ridge shooting: Carney says flags at half-mast for 7 days

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 10:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. school shooting: At least 9 killed, 25 injured in Tumbler Ridge'
B.C. school shooting: At least 9 killed, 25 injured in Tumbler Ridge
Jordan Armstrong has the latest from the Global BC newsroom about a deadly shooting in Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday. Nine people are dead, the shooter is dead and 25 people are injured.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days on federal buildings following the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine people dead, as well as the shooter, and 27 injured.

“It’s obviously a very difficult day for the nation,” Carney said in a media scrum outside the Liberal caucus on Wednesday morning.

“The nation mourns with you, and Canada stands by you.”

More to come.

 

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

