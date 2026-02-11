Tumbler Ridge shooting: Carney says flags at half-mast for 7 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days on federal buildings following the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine people dead, as well as the shooter, and 27 injured.
“It’s obviously a very difficult day for the nation,” Carney said in a media scrum outside the Liberal caucus on Wednesday morning.
“The nation mourns with you, and Canada stands by you.”
