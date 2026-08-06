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Crime

Alberta organized crime investigators seize large quantity of drugs, cash, guns

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams show off some of millions of dollars worth of drugs and cash that were seized during an investigation spanning several Alberta communities. View image in full screen
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams show off some of millions of dollars worth of drugs and cash that were seized during an investigation spanning several Alberta communities. Global News
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Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have seized over $7 million worth of drugs, along with $1 million in cash, 17 firearms and eight vehicles, following a series of search warrants executed in several communities around the province.

Investigators said the amount of cash seized was the largest in ALERT’s  20-year history.

The investigation, which began in November 2025, included members of the Edmonton Police Service, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP and involved the search of homes in Edmonton, Calgary, St. Albert and Sturgeon County, just north of Edmonton.

ALERT said the investigation began in November 2025 and involved police from Edmonton, Calgary and the RCMP. View image in full screen
ALERT said the investigation began in November 2025 and involved officers from Edmonton, Calgary and the RCMP. Global News

Investigators allege members of a province-wide drug trafficking network relied on vehicles outfitted with hidden compartments to move the drugs and cash between Edmonton and Calgary.

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Among the items seized by investigators were:

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  •  66.5 kg of cocaine
  •  1.5 kg of fentanyl
  •  3,494 suspected fentanyl pills
  •  1.5 kg of methamphetamine
  •  2.3 kg of psilocybin mushrooms
  •  17 firearms
  •  Eight vehicles
  •  $1,156,863 cash.

The firearms included six handguns and 11 rifles that ALERT said will be submitted to the province’s Firearms Solutions Lab testing to determine if they were used in any other crimes.

ALERT said the nearly $1.2 million in cash seized by investigators was the largest amount in ALERT's 20-year history. View image in full screen
ALERT said the nearly $1.2 million in cash seized by investigators was the largest amount in ALERT’s 20-year history. Global News

Investigators will also be consulting with the province’s civil forfeiture office about whether the cash and vehicles can be ordered forfeited because of their alleged links to drug trafficking and organized crime.

While several suspects were arrested, ALERT said no charges have yet been laid so far, but the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Over $139M seized in drugs in multi-agency investigation in Ontario'
Over $139M seized in drugs in multi-agency investigation in Ontario
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