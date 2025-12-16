Calgary police arrest 2 people, seize $250K in drugs and cash

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized more than $250,00 worth of drugs and cash from a home in the southeast Calgary community of Erin Woods.

Investigators say the arrests were made on Dec. 3, after police identified the home as being linked to suspected drug trafficking activity.

Get breaking National news

A house and a vehicle were searched and a large quantity of drugs and cash were seized, including:

2,149 grams of cocaine

2,934 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent

330 grams of methamphetamine

90 grams of MDMA

12 tabs of LSD

16 cartons of illegal cigarettes

$12,117 in cash

Two men ages 32 and 26 have been charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking in illegal cigarettes

Possession of proceeds of crime

Fraud

They are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Dec. 17.

Police are also reminding anyone who suspects drug or gang activity taking part in their community to call their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.crimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.