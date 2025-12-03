2 people charged after nearly $1 million in drugs seized at Calgary airport

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police, the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have arrested and charged two people with a long list of drug and weapons charges after receiving a tip from police in Germany about an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada.

On Nov. 20, German border authorities alerted Calgary police and the CBSA about a large shipment of drugs arriving at Calgary International Airport, which was subsequently seized by Canadian authorities.

The following day, Calgary police executed a search warrant on an address in the 500 block of Cantrell Place, southwest, in the community of Canyon Meadows.

More than $900,000 worth of drugs were seized, along with a loaded handgun and assorted drug paraphernalia, resulting in charges being laid against two people.

Among the items seized were:

12.9 kilograms of ketamine

89.2 grams of hydromorphone

26.4 grams of cocaine

A loaded SR9 handgun

9 mm ammunition

Canadian currency

Various drug paraphernalia, including packaging and a scale

View image in full screen A handgun and ammunition were among the items seized when Calgary police officers executed a search warrant on a home in Canyon Meadows, where two people were arrested in connection with an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada from Germany. Courtesy: Calgary police

The two accused, a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, have each been charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count of importing narcotics

One count of possession of the proceeds of crime

One count of hazardous storage of a firearm

One count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

One count of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon

One count of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

“Removing over $900,000 worth of drugs, along with a loaded firearm from circulation, is a major step in protecting our community from the violence and harm that often accompany organized drug trafficking,” said Staff Sgt. Kerry Parsons of the Calgary police.