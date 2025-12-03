Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 people charged after nearly $1 million in drugs seized at Calgary airport

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
A photo provided by Calgary police shows some of the drugs Canadian authorities seized at the Calgary airport recently while acting on a tip from police in Germany. View image in full screen
A photo provided by Calgary police shows some of the drugs Canadian authorities seized at the Calgary airport recently while acting on a tip from police in Germany. Courtesy: Calgary police
Calgary police, the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have arrested and charged two people with a long list of drug and weapons charges after receiving a tip from police in Germany about an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada.

On Nov. 20, German border authorities alerted Calgary police and the CBSA about a large shipment of drugs arriving at Calgary International Airport, which was subsequently seized by Canadian authorities.

The following day, Calgary police executed a search warrant on an address in the 500 block of Cantrell Place, southwest, in the community of Canyon Meadows.

More than $900,000 worth of drugs were seized, along with a loaded handgun and assorted drug paraphernalia, resulting in charges being laid against two people.

Among the items seized were:

  • 12.9 kilograms of ketamine
  • 89.2 grams of hydromorphone
  • 26.4 grams of cocaine
  • A loaded SR9 handgun
  • 9 mm ammunition
  • Canadian currency
  • Various drug paraphernalia, including packaging and a scale
A handgun and ammunition were among the items seized by Calgary police white executing a search warrant on a home in Canyon Meadows, where two people were arrested in connection with an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada from Germany. View image in full screen
A handgun and ammunition were among the items seized when Calgary police officers executed a search warrant on a home in Canyon Meadows, where two people were arrested in connection with an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada from Germany. Courtesy: Calgary police

The two accused, a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, have each been charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  •  One count of importing narcotics
  •  One count of possession of the proceeds of crime
  •  One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
  •  One count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
  •  One count of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon
  •  One count of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

“Removing over $900,000 worth of drugs, along with a loaded firearm from circulation, is a major step in protecting our community from the violence and harm that often accompany organized drug trafficking,” said Staff Sgt. Kerry Parsons of the Calgary police.

