2 people charged after nearly $1 million in drugs seized at Calgary airport

Calgary police, the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have arrested and charged two people with a long list of drug and weapons charges after receiving a tip from police in Germany about an alleged plan to smuggle drugs into Canada.
On Nov. 20, German border authorities alerted Calgary police and the CBSA about a large shipment of drugs arriving at Calgary International Airport, which was subsequently seized by Canadian authorities.
The following day, Calgary police executed a search warrant on an address in the 500 block of Cantrell Place, southwest, in the community of Canyon Meadows.
More than $900,000 worth of drugs were seized, along with a loaded handgun and assorted drug paraphernalia, resulting in charges being laid against two people.
Among the items seized were:
- 12.9 kilograms of ketamine
- 89.2 grams of hydromorphone
- 26.4 grams of cocaine
- A loaded SR9 handgun
- 9 mm ammunition
- Canadian currency
- Various drug paraphernalia, including packaging and a scale
The two accused, a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, have each been charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of importing narcotics
- One count of possession of the proceeds of crime
- One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
- One count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- One count of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon
- One count of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.
“Removing over $900,000 worth of drugs, along with a loaded firearm from circulation, is a major step in protecting our community from the violence and harm that often accompany organized drug trafficking,” said Staff Sgt. Kerry Parsons of the Calgary police.
