B.C. truck driver sentenced to 15 years for drug smuggling flees to India

A B.C. truck driver who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for smuggling a significant amount of drugs into Canada has fled to India.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, RCMP say Raj Kumar Mehmi, a 60-year-old from Surrey with dual nationality, was caught hauling 80 kilograms of cocaine.

The 80 bricks, hidden inside Mehmi’s semi-trailer truck but discovered by border service agents (CBSA), were valued at $3.2 million.

After being arrested at the Pacific Highway border crossing in November 2017, Mehmi was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years in prison. His charges: importing drugs and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Mehmi was found guilty on Sept. 6, 2022, and that a sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 9, 2023. However, they say Mehmi fled to India on Oct. 11, having boarded a flight from Vancouver and arriving in New Delhi the next day.

“Since Mehmi failed to appear for his sentencing hearing, an application to sentence him in absentia was filed, and subsequently granted, on September 15, 2023,” said RCMP.

On Nov. 16, a judge sentenced Mehmi, in absentia, to nine years for importing drugs and six years for possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was also handed a lifetime ban on firearms and prohibited weapons, and was also issued a forfeiture order and a DNA order.

“The criminal conviction resulting from this significant drug seizure is a clear demonstration of the CBSA-RCMP Joint Border Strategy’s effectiveness in keeping our border secure,” said RCMP Supt. Bert Ferreira. “It also highlights the ongoing collaboration between our agencies, and the shared dedication and commitment of our officers, to protecting Canadians from the significant threats posed by transnational organized crime.”

A CBSA director, Holly Stoner, added “Our officers are the first line of defence in keeping illicit drugs from crossing Canada’s borders and we are proud to work with the RCMP to ensure those who break our laws are held accountable.”

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Mehmi, with RCMP saying a worldwide Interpol notice is being sought as well.

Police say if you have any information regarding Mehmi’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police agency, or anonymously report it through the BC Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477.