A ‘zombie’ virus is raging among raccoons. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

A virus that can turn a raccoon into a “zombie” has been raging for years, with outbreaks reported in many parts of Canada.

Here’s what to do if you encounter a raccoon with canine distemper virus (CDV).

CDV will make a raccoon act strangely, according to Bill Dowd, founder and CEO of wildlife control company Skedaddle Wildlife.

“They will not be afraid of humans,” he told Global News. “They almost will look like a zombie or possessed, they’ll get up on their hind legs. They’ll start baring their teeth, maybe growling.”

Dowd said raccoons with the virus can be out in the daytime and they may topple over, like they are a “drunk raccoon.” The virus is lethal for raccoons and may cause them to approach humans and be aggressive if cornered.

Story continues below advertisement

He said to not try to approach the raccoon or relocate it as that could spread the virus to other animals, but to call local authorities, such as the humane society.

2:09 Warning after Vancouver woman attacked by raccoons

Nathalie Karvonen, the executive director of the Toronto Wildlife Centre animal hospital, told Global News that distemper virus has been “raging” for 15-20 years in Toronto and was initially spread by pets.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

While pets are usually vaccinated against it, there is no current vaccination campaign for raccoons since humans can’t catch the virus, she said.

“It’s actually quite sad for the raccoons,” Karvonen said.

Toronto Animal Services (TAS) reported in April that the number of service calls for sick and injured raccoons has spiked in 2024, with an increase to 3,600 calls so far this year compared with 719 between January and April 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“With it being warmer, there are more animals that are out, and they are continuing to congregate and come into contact with each other, which further causes the virus to keep spreading,” TAS manager Jasmine Herzog-Evans said.

The virus may also lead to more instances of raccoons hit by cars. There were 2,090 service requests for cadaver pickups between March and April this year, up 600 from that time last year, according to Toronto Animal Services.

4:37 What to do when encountering raccoons in an urban setting

Symptoms of CDV could be similar to rabies, which have been a concern in Quebec recently.

In response to a number of rabies cases in the state of Vermont, including one 10 kilometres from the Quebec border, Quebec carried out a vaccination campaign in late April.

The province distributed 46,200 vaccine baits, including by air dropping them. The vaccine bait resembles a greenish ketchup pack and gives off a sweet smell to attract raccoons.

Story continues below advertisement

While there was a spike in rabies cases in 2016 in Ontario, the province says the disease has since been brought under control and cases among raccoons are down 90 per cent. The province vaccinates raccoons against rabies every year.

If you do get scratched by a raccoon, Dowd said to get medical attention immediately, as you may need a rabies shot.

While it’s rare for raccoons to attack humans, there have been cases of people taking one in and trying to train it, which experts strongly urge against. That is because the raccoon will expect food from humans and not be afraid of them, and they are capable of opening doors with their claws.

— with files from Global News’ Brittany Rosen.