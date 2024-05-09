Drone used to smuggle $250,000 worth of contraband into N.B. prison, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Montreal are facing charges after police say a drone was used to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a New Brunswick prison.

In a news release, the Miramichi Integrated Enforcement Unit — which is made up of members from the municipal police force, RCMP, and Department of Justice — said the Atlantic Institution started an investigation into contraband and controlled substances trafficking in February.

It said drugs and other banned items were being trafficked into the institution with a drone.

The items include fentanyl, cocaine, shatter, hashish, cannabis, tobacco, cell phones, sim cards, cell phone chargers, lighters and rolling papers. The drone and a controller was also seized.

The estimated penitentiary value of the items is around $250,000.

According to the Miramichi IEU, the two suspects — age 25 and 29 — were arrested in Miramichi on May 3 with assistance from the Bathurst IEU and RCMP.

Miramichi IEU spokesperson Brad Gallant said the two will appear in court in November.

He added that using drones to transport contraband into prisons is getting more common.

“Institutions across Canada have been experiencing issues with drone drops,” said Gallant.