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Politics

LeBlanc travelling to Washington to meet with Trump’s trade czar Tuesday

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
Dominic Leblanc View image in full screen
President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy Dominic LeBlanc responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to travel to Washington Tuesday to meet with his American counterpart.

LeBlanc’s spokesperson Gabriel Brunet says the minister will be joined by Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

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Official trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have yet to launch ahead of a mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

The United States and Mexico have started negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump froze trade talks with Canada last year because he was angered by an Ontario-sponsored ad quoting former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

Greer recently said the Trump administration has significant trade issues with Canada.

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