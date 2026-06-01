LeBlanc travelling to Washington to meet with Trump’s trade czar Tuesday

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to travel to Washington Tuesday to meet with his American counterpart.
LeBlanc’s spokesperson Gabriel Brunet says the minister will be joined by Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
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Official trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have yet to launch ahead of a mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.
The United States and Mexico have started negotiations.
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U.S. President Donald Trump froze trade talks with Canada last year because he was angered by an Ontario-sponsored ad quoting former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.
Greer recently said the Trump administration has significant trade issues with Canada.
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