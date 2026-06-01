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Canada

Hammonds Plains residents call for halt to new development over wildfire concerns

By Rebecca Lau & Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 4:28 pm
3 min read
Three years after a devastating wildfire destroyed over 150 homes and forced the evacuation of 16,000 people outside Halifax, a community group is calling for a moratorium on new developments in the area because of safety concerns. View image in full screen
Three years after a devastating wildfire destroyed more than 150 homes and forced the evacuation of 16,000 people outside Halifax, a community group is calling for a moratorium on new developments in the area due to safety concerns. Angela Capobianco/Global News
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Three years after a devastating wildfire destroyed more than 150 homes and forced the evacuation of 16,000 people outside Halifax, a community group is calling for a moratorium on new developments in the area due to safety concerns.

The group of residents in Hammonds Plains also want work to finally be done on egress routes along the Pockwock Road.

“We all know how quickly this 2023 wildfire happened,” said Patrick Wheaton, a member of Pockwock Corridor SAFE, a newly-formed coalition.

“It came across this corridor in under three or four hours and it travelled about a kilometre an hour, so time is of the essence.”

The group argues that about 1,609 new multi-unit dwellings are slated to more than double the local housing.

Wheaton says he isn’t against development in the community, but says it shouldn’t be going ahead until improvements are made on fire suppression and evacuation routes. He points out that the current infrastructure along Pockwock Road doesn’t support fire hydrants.

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“There’s no plan. At the end of the day, we’ve seen no plans for the last three years from any of our elected officials, from city hall to our politicians. We just need a plan,” he said.

“All these developments, from what I’ve been told, are going to be on well and septic. That’s totally unacceptable. There’s not a fire hydrant to be seen. There are a couple dozen fire hydrants at the beginning of Pockwock Road, but nothing for our neighbourhood.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax-area residents warn traffic congestion hinders wildfire evacuation efforts'
Halifax-area residents warn traffic congestion hinders wildfire evacuation efforts

That’s why the group wants a moratorium on new development, excluding Upper Hammonds Plains Land Trust. The land trust was established in 2022 as a non-profit organization to prevent displacement and preserve local heritage in the historic African Nova Scotian community.

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“At the end of the day, we want to have a good quality of life. We chose to live here,” he said.

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“A lot of people didn’t move out here and then expect a town the size of Bridgewater to come in the end with only one (entryway) in and one way out.”

Curtis Wiley with the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trust shares Wheaton’s concerns, adding the current boom in development isn’t supporting the existing community, which lacks water services, sidewalks, and transit.

“There is a lot of development happening but none of it is affordable housing, none of it is community-centred, none of it is empowering community members to have agency and stewardship,” said Wiley, who is the trust’s founder and CEO.

He says the growth of the area can be attributed to zoning that allowed for fewer barriers to permit multi-unit residential properties, as well as positive assets like schools and strong community.

“Hammonds Plains is a beautiful place, as is Upper Hammonds Plains. I think that’s what’s attracting people to living in the area,” said Wiley.

“And because of all the density, now we’re seeing significant depression on the infrastructure, which is not adequate for the growth that’s happening in those areas.”

A spokesperson with Halifax Regional Municipality says options for connector roads are still being investigated. As well, a study around egress challenges, traffic and congestion is being conducted this summer.

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“Engagement with residents will be completed as part of this study, to ensure feedback informs the study and the recommendations brought to Regional Council later this year,” wrote spokesperson Sarah Brannen.

Hammonds Plains-area Coun. John Young says while he agrees that more strategic infrastructure planning is needed before new development, a moratorium is “more complex than just saying yes or no.”

“I’ve been communicating with the HRM business units and plan to have upcoming meetings regarding traffic congestion and egress plans in the area,” he told Global News.

“I do see ongoing new development in the area as a concern, if strategic infrastructure planning is not included.”

But for Wheaton, having so many people living along one road without improved egress options and infrastructure just isn’t sustainable.

“We’re on our own and, at the end of the day, we don’t feel safe. In order to feel safe, we need options, which means — give us options when we need to evacuate and give us a plan.”

Click to play video: 'Hammonds Plains residents concerned about speed of development'
Hammonds Plains residents concerned about speed of development

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