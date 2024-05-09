Man shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., homicide investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Halifax area say they’re investigating the death of a 36-year-old man, who was shot in the community of North Preston, as a homicide.

RCMP were called to the 1100-block of Downey Road at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

“RCMP officers who were nearby on an unrelated matter arrived within minutes and secured the area,” police said.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 36-year-old Westphal man with gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid. The man was later transported to hospital by EHS where he was pronounced deceased.”

RCMP say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and there is “no information to suggest that this incident was the result of a random act.”

Police add that it appears multiple shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.