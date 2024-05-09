Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man pleads guilty in hit and run that killed 7-year-old Ukrainian girl

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run laid to rest'
7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run laid to rest
Montreal's Ukrainian community is mourning the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run in a school zone. The victim, Maria Legenkovska, had moved to Canada with her family two months prior to escape the war in Ukraine. Mike Armstrong has more on her funeral service and the story that has shocked and saddened the city – Dec 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver who fatally struck a young Ukrainian refugee in Montreal in 2022 pleaded guilty Thursday to hit and run causing death.

Mariia Legenkovska was killed while walking to class with her brother and sister on Dec. 13, 2022. The seven-year-old was hit by a car in a school zone just east of downtown Montreal, but the motorist fled the scene.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia turned himself in to police later that day. He was charged with one count of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, but released with conditions.

Both the Crown prosecutor and Becerra Garcia’s lawyer are seeking a 12-month sentence to be served in the community. The judge in the case will rule on sentencing next month.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mariia had recently arrived in Canada when she was killed. Her family fled their war-torn country of Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

Her father was fighting for Ukraine’s territorial defence forces when she was killed. He travelled to Montreal from the front lines to bury his daughter.

Her death sent shockwaves through the province, prompting protests and calls for safer roads and school zones. Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough, where Mariia died, implemented a swath of traffic-calming measures a few months later.

— with files from Global’s Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Parents push for safer streets'
Parents push for safer streets
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices