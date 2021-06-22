Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seize $61M worth of drugs in takedown of alleged international drug-smuggling ring

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 11:01 am
Drugs seized in Project Brisa. View image in full screen
Drugs seized in Project Brisa. Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs and pills have been seized and several arrests were made in what they are calling a “takedown of a major international drug-smuggling ring.”

A six-month investigation dubbed “Project Brisa” looked at the importation of cocaine and crystal meth from Mexico to California and then into Canada through tractor-trailers.

The investigation began in November 2020 and police alleged tractor-trailers were equipped with hydraulic traps capable of smuggling as much as 100 kilos of drugs in one trip.

Read more: $18.2M worth of drugs, 65 guns seized as part of ‘record’ bust in west-end Toronto

Drugs and vehicles seized in Project Brisa. View image in full screen
Drugs and vehicles seized in Project Brisa. Robbie Ford / Global News

After executing several search warrants, police arrested 20 people, including one under the age of 18, who are collectively facing 182 charges. Police said two people are still outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout the project, investigators identified a person known as the ‘Trap Maker,'” Toronto police said in a release.

Trending Stories

“This man was allegedly responsible for building hidden compartments within the tractor-trailers for the purposes of smuggling large amounts of contraband across borders.”

Jason Hall, a 43-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., turned himself to investigators last week, police said. Hall was allegedly known as the “Trap Maker,” according to police. Hall is facing one charge of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and participating in a criminal organization.

The following items were seized by investigators:

  • 444 kg of cocaine
  • 182 kg of crystal meth
  • 427 kg of marijuana
  • 300 oxycodone pills
  • $966,020 in cash
  • 21 vehicles, including 5 tractor-trailers
  • 1 firearm

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs they claim that they seized is more than $61 million. Toronto police also said it is the largest drug bust in the service’s history.

Toronto police said Project Brisa was a collaboration between the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, and several other provincial government and American law enforcement agencies.

A photo of the crystal meth that police say they seized. View image in full screen
A photo of the crystal meth that police say they seized. Toronto Police Service

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagDrugs tagCocaine tagDrug Bust tagCrystal Meth tagdrug smuggling ring tagToronto police drug squad tagdrug bust toronto police tagProject Brisa tagTrap Maker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers