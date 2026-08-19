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Crime

Third person charged in Elphinstone Street homicide: Regina police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina police probing two deaths in North Central'
Regina police probing two deaths in North Central
RELATED: Regina police probing two deaths in North Central – Aug 11, 2026
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A third person is facing charges in connection with the deaths of two people in Regina earlier this month.

On Aug. 11, Regina Police Service officers responded to a report of a shooting. They found a 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man dead outside a home in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street early that morning.

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The 30-year-old man is the third suspect arrested in connection with the victims’ deaths, according to a Regina police news release.

He was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a firearm. His first court appearance was set for Wednesday morning in Regina provincial court.

Two women, aged 42 and 19, are also charged in connection with the deaths. Both face two counts of second-degree murder. The younger woman is also accused of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or prohibited firearm.

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Police said they will not release the victims’ names at the request of their families.

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