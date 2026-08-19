Third person charged in Elphinstone Street homicide: Regina police

A third person is facing charges in connection with the deaths of two people in Regina earlier this month.
On Aug. 11, Regina Police Service officers responded to a report of a shooting. They found a 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man dead outside a home in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street early that morning.
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The 30-year-old man is the third suspect arrested in connection with the victims’ deaths, according to a Regina police news release.
He was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a firearm. His first court appearance was set for Wednesday morning in Regina provincial court.
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Two women, aged 42 and 19, are also charged in connection with the deaths. Both face two counts of second-degree murder. The younger woman is also accused of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or prohibited firearm.
Police said they will not release the victims’ names at the request of their families.
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