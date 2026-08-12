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Crime

Woman faces murder charges in connection to deaths of 2 people in Regina: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 1:45 pm
1 min read
Regina police investigated in front of the home at the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street Tuesday. View image in full screen
Regina police investigated in front of the home at the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street Tuesday. Global News
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A woman is facing charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the deaths of two people in Regina earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

A 42-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were found dead outside of a home at the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street on Tuesday, the Regina Police Service said in a news release. It said officers were responding to “a report that two people had been shot” around 4:30 a.m.

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“A 19-year-old female suspect, now charged, fled the scene and attempted to hide from police in a nearby yard,” police said. A canine unit was used to find the woman, who was bit by a police dog and taken to hospital after her arrest.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The woman will also face the courts for unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm.

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Regina police said it will not share the victims’ names at the request of their families.

Click to play video: 'Regina police probing two deaths in North Central'
Regina police probing two deaths in North Central

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