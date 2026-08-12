Woman faces murder charges in connection to deaths of 2 people in Regina: police

A woman is facing charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the deaths of two people in Regina earlier this week, police said Wednesday.
A 42-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were found dead outside of a home at the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street on Tuesday, the Regina Police Service said in a news release. It said officers were responding to “a report that two people had been shot” around 4:30 a.m.
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“A 19-year-old female suspect, now charged, fled the scene and attempted to hide from police in a nearby yard,” police said. A canine unit was used to find the woman, who was bit by a police dog and taken to hospital after her arrest.
She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The woman will also face the courts for unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm.
Regina police said it will not share the victims’ names at the request of their families.
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