$18.2M worth of drugs, 65 guns seized as part of ‘record’ bust in west-end Toronto

Toronto police say officers in the city’s west end have seized drugs worth more than $18 million on the street and more than five dozen illegal guns in an apartment unit.

“This seizure is the biggest single-day drug and firearm seizure in [Toronto Police Service] history,” 22 Division Supt. Domenic Sinopoli told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“We allege that these guns were destined for street gang use and as such presented a significant threat to public safety.

“Organized crime profits from these drugs being on the street and this investigation has disrupted these criminal enterprises.”

Insp. Tim Crone said officers received information about suspected drug trafficking at an apartment unit at a low-rise apartment building on Cloverhill Road at Berry Road, east of Park Lawn Road, earlier in the year. On Nov. 17, they moved in after getting a search warrant.

“Through these ongoing observations, officers were able to corroborate they had in relation to this address, which in turn led to the granting of a judicial authorization to enter this address,” he said, adding the suspect was inside his unit at the time.

“Once inside the apartment, officers immediately located significant amounts of narcotics and firearms, which were in plain sight of the officers. The subsequent ensuing search of the premises located additional large quantities of illicit narcotics, firearms, ammunition and firearm magazines.”

It’s alleged 106 kilograms of cocaine, 61 kilograms of crystal meth, nine kilograms of MDMA, five kilograms of fentanyl, 57 handguns, eight long guns, approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed number of high-powered, extended magazines were found inside the apartment.

Sinopoli said most of the guns are believed to have come into Canada through the United States, but firearm tracing was still underway.

Police said 45-year-old Daniel Dubajic was charged with 53 counts of possessing an unloaded, regulated firearm, six counts of possession of a loaded, regulated firearm, six counts of possessing of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited while knowingly not holding a licence, four counts of possessing a schedule one substance for trafficking and two counts of knowingly possessing a firearm, device or ammunition for transfer.

The accused was set to appear in a Toronto court on Jan. 7.