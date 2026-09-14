Person of interest arrested after 4 killed in Louisiana stabbings

A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing spree that left four people dead and one in critical condition, according to officials.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Kaegan Jude Solet, 47, of Houma was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation on Sunday.
Police said that officers initially responded to “the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds was located.”
“The juvenile was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital and remains in critical condition,” police added.
As the investigation continued, police discovered multiple “deceased victims inside nearby homes.”
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“At least four victims have been pronounced deceased. This investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” police said.
Authorities had identified Solet as a person of interest in the case on Sept. 12 and offered a reward of up to US$1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
“This was certainly not a random act of violence,” Terrebonne Parish Public Information Officer Blake Tabor told The Houma Courier.
Tabor told NBC News affiliate WDSU that this was the “first quadruple homicide that we have had in our agency’s history,” while describing the crime scene as “very disturbing” and “certainly very violent.”
“The child is still listed in critical condition, but stable,” Tabor added. “We do believe that he will pull through, but again, this is a day-to-day thing.”
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Authorities have not shared the identities of the victims or identified a possible motive.
Solet was previously charged with attempted second-degree murder but found not guilty in 2019 for a stabbing that took place at the Red Carpet Inn in Houma, The Houma Courier reports.
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