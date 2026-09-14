2026 Emmy Awards: See the night’s most stunning red carpet looks

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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet was a star-studded affair, welcoming TV’s finest talent for a showstopping display of glamour.

From small-screen veterans to breakout stars, celebrities turned heads in a dazzling array of looks.

Law and Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay is hosting the illustrious evening, with A-listers Steve Carell and Zendaya nominated for their roles in the comedy series Rooster and the final season of the hit young adult drama Euphoria, respectively. The Pitt’s Noah Wyle returns with his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, and Hacks‘ leading lady Jean Smart vied for her 5th win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Rob Reiner was posthumously awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in season 4 of The Bear.

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Fan favourite medical drama The Pitt leads with 25 nominations, while Hacks continues its run as critics’ favourite with 24. Dark comedy-horror Widow’s Bay received a widespread nod of approval, notching 19 nominations, followed closely by Pluribus with 18 and Beef with 16.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the red carpet.

Zendaya

View image in full screen Zendaya arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Steve Carell

View image in full screen Steve Carell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

View image in full screen Nicole Kidman at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jean Smart

View image in full screen Jean Smart arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Noah Wyle

View image in full screen US actor Noah Wyle arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Ayo Edebiri at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Megan Stalter

View image in full screen Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow

View image in full screen Lisa Kudrow at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Elle Fanning

View image in full screen US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

View image in full screen Matty Matheson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Niecy Nash-Betts

View image in full screen Niecy Nash-Betts arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Alan Cumming

View image in full screen Alan Cumming arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kristen Bell

View image in full screen Kristen Bell arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Adam Brody

View image in full screen Adam Brody arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

View image in full screen Lisa Ann Walter walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

View image in full screen Shailene Woodley at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

View image in full screen Emilia Clarke attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

View image in full screen Emmy Rossum attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

View image in full screen US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Claire Danes

View image in full screen Claire Danes attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

View image in full screen Florence Pugh attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

View image in full screen Julia Garner attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jason Segel

View image in full screen Jason Segel attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert