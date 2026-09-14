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Entertainment

2026 Emmy Awards: See the night’s most stunning red carpet looks

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 7:54 pm
1 min read
Left to right: Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Noah Wyle attend the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Left to right: Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Noah Wyle attend the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images
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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet was a star-studded affair, welcoming TV’s finest talent for a showstopping display of glamour.

From small-screen veterans to breakout stars, celebrities turned heads in a dazzling array of looks.

Law and Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay is hosting the illustrious evening, with A-listers Steve Carell and Zendaya nominated for their roles in the comedy series Rooster and the final season of the hit young adult drama Euphoria, respectively. The Pitt’s Noah Wyle returns with his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, and Hacks‘ leading lady Jean Smart vied for her 5th win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Rob Reiner was posthumously awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in season 4 of The Bear.

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Fan favourite medical drama The Pitt leads with 25 nominations, while Hacks continues its run as critics’ favourite with 24. Dark comedy-horror Widow’s Bay received a widespread nod of approval, notching 19 nominations, followed closely by Pluribus with 18 and Beef with 16.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the red carpet.

Zendaya

Zendaya arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Zendaya arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Steve Carell

Steve Carell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Steve Carell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Nicole Kidman at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jean Smart

Jean Smart arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Jean Smart arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Noah Wyle

US actor Noah Wyle arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
US actor Noah Wyle arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Ayo Edebiri at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lisa Kudrow at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Elle Fanning

US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matty Matheson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Alan Cumming arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Kristen Bell arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Adam Brody

Adam Brody arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Adam Brody arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Lisa Ann Walter walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Shailene Woodley at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Emilia Clarke attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Emmy Rossum attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Claire Danes attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Florence Pugh attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Julia Garner attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jason Segel

Jason Segel attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Jason Segel attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Stephen Colbert arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

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