2026 Emmy Awards: See the night’s most stunning red carpet looks

Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The
78th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet was a star-studded affair, welcoming TV’s finest talent for a showstopping display of glamour.
From small-screen veterans to breakout stars, celebrities turned heads in a dazzling array of looks.
Law and Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay is hosting the illustrious evening, with A-listers Steve Carell and Zendaya nominated for their roles in the comedy series Rooster and the final season of the hit young adult drama Euphoria, respectively . The Pitt’s Noah Wyle returns with his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, and Hacks‘ leading lady Jean Smart vied for her 5th win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.
Rob Reiner was posthumously awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in season 4 of The Bear.
Story continues below advertisement
Fan favourite medical drama
The Pitt leads with 25 nominations, while Hacks continues its run as critics’ favourite with 24. Dark comedy-horror Widow’s Bay received a widespread nod of approval, notching 19 nominations, followed closely by Pluribus with 18 and Beef with 16.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the red carpet.
Zendaya
Zendaya arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
Steve Carell
Steve Carell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Jean Smart
Jean Smart arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
Noah Wyle
US actor Noah Wyle arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.
LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto Rodriguez/Deadline via Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer/WireImage
Elle Fanning
US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.
LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images
Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer/WireImage
Niecy Nash-Betts
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images
More on Entertainment
More videos
Adam Brody
Adam Brody arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa Ann Walter walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Claire Danes
Claire Danes attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Garner
Julia Garner attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jason Segel
Jason Segel attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Write a comment