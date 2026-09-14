RCMP seize more than 2,000 lbs. of cannabis from B.C. man in Saskatchewan

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More than 2,000 lbs. of illegal cannabis were seized by police in Saskatchewan.

Officers with the RCMP roving traffic unit were patrolling near Maple Creek, Sask., on Sept. 4 when they pulled over a vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 1, police said in a news release. Mounties stopped the vehicle for a Saskatchewan Vehicle Safety Equipment Regulations violation.

The 56-year-old driver was said to be travelling from British Columbia to Ontario. His plans were thwarted when officers allegedly located 1,928 lbs. of dried cannabis, 56 lbs. of hashish and 15 L of THC resin, police said.

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The Rosedale, B.C. man was arrested at the scene. He is facing one charge for possessing illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution, one count of possessing proceeds of crime, under $5,000, and two counts of possession of an illicit cannabis derivative for the purpose of distribution.

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The 56-year-old will appear in court in Maple Creek on Jan. 14.