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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 14, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    Sck my dck global

  2. Dave
    September 14, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    Bell customers seeing an increase in their rates in the near future

  3. Anonymous
    September 14, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    How many jobs will that create to how many jobs will be lost. Also how much water and electricity is going to be needed to run this place. How much will the cost of water and electricity rates go up because of the demand. It sounds like Bell is going to get all the money.

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Canada

Bell AI data centre in Sask. expanding, set to bring in over $50B in investment

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at Canada's national investment summit in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at Canada's national investment summit in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
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Bell is quadrupling a previously announced data centre project in Saskatchewan that is expected to bring in more than $50 billion in capital investment.

Bell Canada intends to quadruple the size of its planned data centre project in Saskatchewan, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Monday at an event at Canada’s first ever investment summit on Monday.

Carney said the project is expected to bring in more than $50 billion in capital investment, and amounts to the largest capital investment in Saskatchewan’s history.

“It is the largest sovereign AI infrastructure network in Canada,” Carney said at the announcement, which was also attended by former prime ministers Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper.

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The expansion will boost the capacity of the data centre to 1.2 gigawatts.

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The Saskatchewan government said in a press release 300 megawatts will be sourced from the provincial grid and the project “includes a phased development of up to 900 MW of additional capacity provided by Bell through Saskatchewan’s Bring Your Own Power principle.”

Click to play video: 'Bell’s AI Data Centre was not Environmentally Assessed province reveals'
Bell’s AI Data Centre was not Environmentally Assessed province reveals

The release said the project will lead to up to 500 permanent jobs and an estimated 3,000 additional positions “in areas including security, logistics and maintenance.”

“More and more, the information Canadians depend on, our personal information, our financial information, commercial information, it is being stored in these centres,” Moe said Monday.

“So I would say, as Canadians, we have a choice. Do we build the infrastructure necessary to keep Canadian data in Canada? Or do we leave our data sovereignty in the hands of other countries?”

The Canada Investment Summit kicked off in Toronto on Monday, bringing in some of the world’s biggest asset managers and other major foreign investors trying to sell them on putting their money toward projects in multiple sectors, including energy, critical minerals and defence.

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