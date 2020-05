Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are set to announce the results today of a cross-border investigation into cocaine trafficking.

Investigators are holding a news conference on the probe, dubbed “Project Corredor,” at 10:30 a.m.

Police say they will show some of the drugs and property seized in the investigation.

No other information has been released.

