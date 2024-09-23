PGA goods worth $25K allegedly stolen from hotel ahead of Presidents Cup

Send this page to someone via email

As final touches got underway Monday for the Presidents Cup, Montreal police confirmed they have launched an investigation into a reported theft over the weekend involving the prestigious golf event.

The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) declined to provide a public statement on the matter, but a spokesperson confirmed to Global News that a suspect allegedly stole a suitcase of miscellaneous PGA merchandise valued around $25,000.

The suspected theft took place at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal, just days before the Presidents Cup is set to begin.

A source with knowledge of the situation who was not allowed to publicly comment said an individual dressed in what appeared to be PGA clothing presented themselves at the hotel Saturday and allegedly stole the suitcase from a storage unit. French-language media network TVA, which first reported on the incident, said PGA polo shirts, caps and other merchandise were taken.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said authorities were called to a hotel on Rene-Levesque Boulevard in the city’s Ville-Marie borough Saturday, though he didn’t specify which one. Officers noted a complaint about a theft worth more than $5,000, he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re trying to get some footage from cameras inside the hotel and other elements or information that could lead us to identify a potential suspect,” Brabant said.

“At this moment, we don’t have any arrests. But the investigation is still ongoing, so we’re gathering information at this moment to try and understand the circumstances that lead to the theft and to identify a suspect in the dossier.”

3:07 Mike Weir returns to Montreal for Presidents Cup showdown

Staff at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth were picketing Friday into the early hours of Saturday morning. TVA reported the incident took place during the protest.

Story continues below advertisement

Hotel employees, who have a strike mandate, have been applying pressure tactics — including sporadic strikes — for months.

The union would not comment on the matter and would not say if the theft occurred while members were on the picket line.

The hotel also declined to comment on the alleged theft.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

“We’re asking if anyone has any information or has seen something, dial 911 or the info crime line ”

While the PGA would not officially comment, a spokesperson did say the incident wouldn’t impact the tournament. The Presidents Cup begins later this week at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Île-Bizard. It runs until Sunday.