Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trump shooting suspect’s son arrested on child sex abuse image charges: FBI

By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
Posted September 24, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Suspect’s phone pinged cell towers nearly 1 month before arrest'
Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Suspect’s phone pinged cell towers nearly 1 month before arrest
RELATED: Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Suspect’s phone pinged cell towers nearly 1 month before arrest
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida of former President Donald Trump has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Oran Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” an FBI official said in court papers.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse, according to the court papers. He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Oran Routh’s father is Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused in the assassination attempt of Trump at a golf course in Florida earlier this month. Ryan Routh has been charged with federal gun offenses but prosecutors have indicated much more serious attempted assassination charges were coming.

Click to play video: 'Trump would-be assassin hid on Florida golf course for 12 hours'
Trump would-be assassin hid on Florida golf course for 12 hours
Trending Now

Oran Routh’s arrest was first reported Tuesday by ABC News.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no attorney listed for Oran Routh in court papers. Phone messages left for relatives of Oran Routh were not immediately returned.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A federal judge on Monday agreed with Justice Department prosecutors that Ryan Routh should remain locked up while he awaits trial in his case.

Prosecutors have said Ryan Routh left behind a note detailing his plans to kill the former president and kept in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear. The note describing Routh’s plans was placed in a box that he dropped off months earlier at the home of an unidentified person who did not open it until after Ryan Routh’s arrest, prosecutors said.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices