RCMP lay 21 new charges in northern Manitoba organized crime investigation

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More charges have been against several suspects as part of a year-long investigation into a criminal organization operating on a First Nation in northern Manitoba, according to RCMP.

Twenty-one new charges were laid against 11 suspects in connection with the probe, dubbed ‘Project Derry’ by the RCMP. Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET) officers began the investigation in June of 2025, following an increase in weapons and drug trafficking on Bunibonibee Cree Nation, a community more than 900 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

“We were concerned about the violence in the community, that was the initial reason why our team was engaged,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Asmundson, the officer in charge of MILET, said at a news conference.

He said the charges announced Tuesday are in addition to the 51 charges related to the project that were announced last December. Nine people are now facing new weapons trafficking charges after police seized 15 firearms during the year-long probe, he continued.

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Some of the weapons were said to have had serial numbers removed.

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Five people were arrested or re-arrested and charged by the RCMP for allegedly being involved with three shootings that occurred on the Bunibonibee Cree Nation in a five-day span last year, the superintendent said.

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“These shootings showed a flagrant and reckless disregard for human life with multiple homes fired upon in an apparent attempt to threaten, intimidate and harm community members,” Asmundson said, adding that two people, including one of the suspects, were injured in the shootings.

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“We are fortunate the injuries were not far worse.”

In total, Asmundson said 35 people are now facing more than 70 charges related to Project Derry.

Ten people have already been convicted as a result of this investigation, according to RCMP.

More than $1.2 million worth of weapons and drugs were seized, the RCMP said at its initial news conference on Project Derry last December. Those items included nine guns, two kilograms of cocaine, hundreds of oxycodone and fentanyl pills, a small amount of carfentanyl and hundreds of bottles of liquor.

Since the arrests, violent crime has decreased by 27 per cent, and serious violent crimes have lessened by 55 per cent, Asmundson said.

“It is very much appreciated and important to us as leaders in the community. It means a safer community,” said Bunibonibee Cree Nation Chief Sheila North at Tuesday’s news conference.

“We will continue to remain vigilant and work hard to make sure that we maintain the peace and good order in our beautiful community because our people deserve it, our north deserves it.”

Police said the Project Derry investigation is ongoing.