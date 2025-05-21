Calgary police lay 160 charges in operation against drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have announced 160 charges have been laid against 29 people following a recent operation against drug trafficking in the city.

Police said the investigation began following a increase in complaints from the public about drug trafficking and overdoses occurring at several CTrain stations and other downtown areas.

The arrests were made and charges laid during a 10 day period between April 22 and May 2.

Police also seized a variety of weapons, including seven knives, an imitation revolver and ammunition.

The charges include:

21 counts of drug trafficking;

23 counts of trafficking opioids;

Six counts of trafficking methamphetamine;

One count of trafficking heroin;

One count of possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking;

Eight counts of possession of other drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

10 counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

70 counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Nine counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Four counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

One count of failure to comply with an appearance notice;

One count of possession of an identity document;

Two counts of failure to appear in court;

Two counts of obstruct a public officer or peace officer; and,

One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In announcing the charges, investigators also revealed that most of the people arrested already had a history with the criminal justice system, including:

79 per cent of the people arrested had a prior criminal record;

97 per cent of those arrested had a history of trafficking-related charges;

72 per cent had a history of possession for the purpose of trafficking charges; and,

97 per cent of the accused were already on a release pending trial or with conditions.

Following the arrests, police said officers also provided the accused with information on addictions treatment, shelter and employment.

Investigators said they may also also be considered as potential candidates for Drug Treatment Court and the Calgary Indigenous Court, where appropriate.