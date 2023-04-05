Menu

Share

Crime

Crime Stoppers tip results in arrests in downtown Calgary drug trafficking investigation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 6:30 pm
Photos of drugs and cigarettes Calgary police seized as a result of a three-month drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Photos of drugs and cigarettes Calgary police seized as a result of a three-month drug trafficking investigation. handout / Calgary Police Service
A three-month investigation into drug trafficking in downtown Calgary has turned up a “travelling pharmacopeia” of drugs and cigarettes, resulting in the arrest of a man and a woman and seizure of more than $192,000 worth of drugs.

The investigation started with an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, and in January, CPS observed “activity consistent with drug trafficking” at a southeast Calgary residence, police said. Officers also observed a 2005 silver Buick Rendezvous SUV connected to the investigation.

Read more: 268 charges laid after undercover drug-trafficking operation along Calgary CTrain lines

On Tuesday, two people were arrested, with search warrants executed on the vehicle and a residence in the 2000 block of 41 Street N.E.

The following items were seized:

  • 1,713 oxycodone pills
  • 3,122 grams of dried cannabis
  • 102 grams of hash
  • 83 capsules of synthetic cannabis
  • 80 grams of cocaine
  • 141 grams of methamphetamine
  • 50 grams and five capsules of fentanyl
  • 1,178 grams of psilocybin
  • 128 Xanax bars
  • 519 cartons of illicit cigarettes
  • $10,548 in cash

Adam Scherer, 24, and Samantha Frost, 29, were charged with proceeds of crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession to sell cannabis. They are both due to appear in court on May 3.

“This was a travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes and a clear example of how police and the community can work together to put a stop to this kind of behaviour in our community,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.

“Thank you to the member of public who came forward with information.”

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceDrug TraffickingCalgary drug traffickingCrime Stoppers tipdowntown drug trafficking
