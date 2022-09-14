Calgary police charge 3 in CTrain drug-trafficking operation

Two men and one woman have been charged following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking targeting Calgary’s CTrain lines.
The Calgary Police Service said they became aware of a suspect believed to be supplying drugs to other drug traffickers downtown in July. An investigation by the District 1 team found drug trafficking activity connected to a northeast residence and a southeast hotel room, according to a Wednesday morning news release.
On Saturday, police conducted a search at a home in the 100 block of Cityscape Row N.E. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants and a second suspect was also arrested in the area.
Read more: $4.5M worth of drugs, $950K in cash seized by ALERT after 15 Calgary homes searched
Police also conducted another search at a hotel room at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.
CPS seized the following during both searches:
- 155 grams of fentanyl
- 679 grams of methamphetamine
- 10.9 grams of crack cocaine
- $5,380 Canadian cash
- Weapons, including two sets of brass knuckles, bear spray and an airsoft hand gun
“The amount of drugs seized during the point in time of the search warrants is not indicative of the level of trafficking we believe was at play,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs. “Drugs move through distribution networks quickly and we are pleased to have disrupted the flow of drugs in our city, and in particular to our downtown area.”
Mark Anthony Icaro, 43, was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of proceeds of crime
- One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
- Two counts of breach of a release order
Thao Thi Thanh Le, 43, was charged with:
- One count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of proceeds of crime
- Four counts of breach of a release order
Frederic Valdeo Roa, 49, was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
- One count of proceeds of crime
Le and Roa are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Icaro is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
Comments