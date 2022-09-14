Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police charge 3 in CTrain drug-trafficking operation

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 14, 2022 12:10 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Two men and one woman have been charged following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking targeting Calgary's CTrain lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Two men and one woman have been charged following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking targeting Calgary's CTrain lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Two men and one woman have been charged following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking targeting Calgary’s CTrain lines.

The Calgary Police Service said they became aware of a suspect believed to be supplying drugs to other drug traffickers downtown in July. An investigation by the District 1 team found drug trafficking activity connected to a northeast residence and a southeast hotel room, according to a Wednesday morning news release.

On Saturday, police conducted a search at a home in the 100 block of Cityscape Row N.E. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants and a second suspect was also arrested in the area.

Read more: $4.5M worth of drugs, $950K in cash seized by ALERT after 15 Calgary homes searched

Police also conducted another search at a hotel room at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS seized the following during both searches:

  • 155 grams of fentanyl
  • 679 grams of methamphetamine
  • 10.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • $5,380 Canadian cash
  • Weapons, including two sets of brass knuckles, bear spray and an airsoft hand gun
Trending Stories

“The amount of drugs seized during the point in time of the search warrants is not indicative of the level of trafficking we believe was at play,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs. “Drugs move through distribution networks quickly and we are pleased to have disrupted the flow of drugs in our city, and in particular to our downtown area.”

Read more: Calgary police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after four month investigation

Mark Anthony Icaro, 43, was charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of proceeds of crime
  • One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Two counts of breach of a release order

Thao Thi Thanh Le, 43, was charged with:

  • One count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of proceeds of crime
  • Four counts of breach of a release order

Frederic Valdeo Roa, 49, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • One count of proceeds of crime

Read more: Calgary police seize 40 kg of meth in multi-million dollar drug bust

Le and Roa are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Icaro is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCPS tagDrug Trafficking tagCalgary drugs tagCalgary drug trafficking tagFrederic Valdeo Roa tagMark Anthony Icaro tagThao Thi Thanh Le tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers