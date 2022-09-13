Menu

Comments

Crime

$4.5M worth of drugs, $950K in cash seized by ALERT after 15 Calgary homes searched

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 13, 2022 1:36 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams logo. More than $4.5 million worth of drugs and $1 million in cash were seized in Calgary in the past month. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams logo. More than $4.5 million worth of drugs and $1 million in cash were seized in Calgary in the past month. Emily Mertz, Global News

More than $4.5-million worth of drugs and close to $1-million in cash were seized in Calgary in the past month as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the drugs and cash were seized after 15 homes were searched between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2. The search was part of Project Carlos, an ongoing criminal network investigation led by ALERT’s organized crime team in Calgary.

Read more: Calgary police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after four month investigation

ALERT said a few suspects have been identified but charges have not been laid because investigations are still ongoing. Investigators are preparing reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel, ALERT said in a release on Tuesday.

According to ALERT, items seized include:

  • 41 kilograms of cocaine
  • 20.7 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent
  • 45.7 kilograms of unknown powders
  • 1.1 kilograms of ketamine
  • 1.0 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • 3.4 litres of GHB
  • 876 grams of fentanyl
  • 3,489 suspected fentanyl pills
  • 289 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 4.2 kilograms of cannabis
  • $950,000 cash

Officers also seized a stolen handgun with ammunition which was submitted for forensic analysis and ballistic testing.

Read more: Calgary drug bust of imported chemicals prevents $5M of MDMA

Forensic technicians are gathering evidence from multiple encrypted cell phones that were also seized by ALERT.

ALERT is a law enforcement organization established and funded by the Alberta government that tackles serious and organized crime.

