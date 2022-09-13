$4.5M worth of drugs, $950K in cash seized by ALERT after 15 Calgary homes searched

Send this page to someone via email

More than $4.5-million worth of drugs and close to $1-million in cash were seized in Calgary in the past month as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the drugs and cash were seized after 15 homes were searched between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2. The search was part of Project Carlos, an ongoing criminal network investigation led by ALERT’s organized crime team in Calgary.

ALERT said a few suspects have been identified but charges have not been laid because investigations are still ongoing. Investigators are preparing reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel, ALERT said in a release on Tuesday.

According to ALERT, items seized include:

41 kilograms of cocaine

20.7 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent

45.7 kilograms of unknown powders

1.1 kilograms of ketamine

1.0 kilograms of methamphetamine

3.4 litres of GHB

876 grams of fentanyl

3,489 suspected fentanyl pills

289 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

4.2 kilograms of cannabis

$950,000 cash

Officers also seized a stolen handgun with ammunition which was submitted for forensic analysis and ballistic testing.

Forensic technicians are gathering evidence from multiple encrypted cell phones that were also seized by ALERT.

ALERT is a law enforcement organization established and funded by the Alberta government that tackles serious and organized crime.