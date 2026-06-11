Lethbridge police equip officers with body cams as program to roll out in phases

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Lethbridge police officers will soon have body-worn cameras on their chests, following other departments across the country.

Starting June 15, front-line officers will begin wearing the cameras as the service rolls out the program in phases.

While police are wearing them and recording, they say they will strive to inform members of the public that they are being recorded, but it is not a requirement.

“There’s also, when the camera is on, there are indicators like a red light,” said Shahin Mehdizadeh, chief of police in Lethbridge.

Police are currently being trained to, when dealing with the public, have their camera on at almost all times.

“What we’re trying to teach them is, they arrive at a call, seatbelt off, camera on,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Meyers.

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According to Meyers, recording will be maintained in police databases for at least a year or so, up to indefinitely, depending on the content of each individual recording.

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“That (camera) will stay on during the majority of (an officer’s) interaction with the public, in compliance with our privacy laws and policies we’ve implemented,” said Meyers.

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Mehdizadeh says LPS members are eager to have this new technology.

“Officers are absolutely excited about this. In fact, they wanted it yesterday.”

Despite the excitement, the rollout took time because, according to LPS, the cost is quite significant.

The service expects to spend around $950,000 per year to maintain the cameras, pay specialized staff wages and more.

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In total, Axon Public Safety Canada has procured 165 cameras, along with a digital evidence management system, for LPS.

By the end of 2026, officers say all uniformed members, including peace officers, will be equipped with body-worn cameras. Plainclothes officers will also have access when required.