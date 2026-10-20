N.S. RCMP says suspicious death of man found last year in car was homicide

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Nova Scotia RCMP say a man found dead in a vehicle in Cape Breton last year was murdered.

RCMP say they worked with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to identify the victim as Emerson Elliot Dixon of Whitney Pier.

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The Mounties say officers discovered the 43-year-old’s body in an abandoned vehicle north of Sydney, N.S., on Aug. 30, 2025.

The force describes the car as a 2011 blue Chevrolet Malibu owned by someone Dixon knew.

Police say Dixon was the subject of a well-being investigation for two days before he was found.

They had initially described the death as suspicious.

RCMP are asking members of the public to come forward with information about the homicide.