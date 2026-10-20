Nova Scotia youth arrested after threat made against student on social media

Police in Nova Scotia have arrested a youth after a fellow student was threatened in a social media post.
Kings District RCMP say it received the report Sunday morning regarding a student at a school in Auburn, N.S.
“The post included an image of a person holding an object described as a weapon, along with a caption indicating that the person was waiting for the recess bell,” RCMP said in a Monday release.
Get breaking National news
According to RCMP, officers went to the school and arrested a youth.
“A knife was seized,” RCMP added. “However, it wasn’t the object shown in the image, which was later determined to be a metal pipe.”
The youth from Aylesford, N.S. was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.