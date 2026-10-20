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Crime

Nova Scotia youth arrested after threat made against student on social media

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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Police in Nova Scotia have arrested a youth after a fellow student was threatened in a social media post.

Kings District RCMP say it received the report Sunday morning regarding a student at a school in Auburn, N.S.

“The post included an image of a person holding an object described as a weapon, along with a caption indicating that the person was waiting for the recess bell,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

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According to RCMP, officers went to the school and arrested a youth.

“A knife was seized,” RCMP added. “However, it wasn’t the object shown in the image, which was later determined to be a metal pipe.”

The youth from Aylesford, N.S. was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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