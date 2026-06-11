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Crime

Calgary woman died by suicide after killing her son at home in Temple: Police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 7:26 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigators say the woman and child found dead in a home in Temple on Wednesday were victims of a murder suicide. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigators say the woman and child found dead in a home in Temple on Wednesday were victims of a murder suicide. Global News
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Calgary police have provided an update on the investigation into the discovery of the body of a woman and a child in house in the northeast community of Temple Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the home on Templegreen Place just after 2 p.m. for a “check on welfare.”

Calgary police were called to the house around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for what was initially called "a check on welfare." View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to the house around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for what was initially called “a check on welfare.” Global News

While investigators aren’t releasing any names of the victims, on Thursday they said the death of the seven-year-old boy has been deemed a homicide, while the 42-year-old woman is believed to have died by suicide.

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Police believe the mother was also responsible for the death of her son and said investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

On Thursday a small memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and candy had been left outside the house where the bodies were found. View image in full screen
On Thursday a small memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and candy had been left outside the house where the bodies were found. Global News

Police said there was also no reported history of family violence.

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A day after the bodies were discovered, a small memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and candy has sprung up outside the house while a children’s toy was still visible lying on the grass in the front yard.

A day after the bodies were found, a child's toy was still lying on the front lawn of the house in Temple. View image in full screen
A day after the bodies were found, a child’s toy was still lying on the front lawn of the house in Temple. Global News

In a press release, Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn, of the CPS Homicide Unit described the deaths as a “tragic and traumatic event” that “affects not only the family of the victims, but members of the wider community as well.”

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