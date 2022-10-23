Menu

Crime

One man dead after assault in northeast Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 8:53 am
Calgary Police are investigating a suspicious death after an early morning assault in the northeast community of Rundle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police are investigating a suspicious death after an early morning assault in the northeast community of Rundle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Police are investigating a suspicious death after an early morning assault in the northeast community of Rundle.

Calgary Police were called to the 100 block of Rundleson Way NE just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a severely injured man and despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

CPS has not released any information on potential suspects or vehicles involved in the attack.

