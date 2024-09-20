Hells Angels members arrested after Hamilton clubhouses raided by police

Send this page to someone via email

Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils MC have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at a bar in Hamilton in July, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On July 4, a person was assaulted at the bar, and police say that during the assault, the victim also had some items stolen.

OPP say the robbery led their biker enforcement unit to investigate alongside officers from the Hamilton Police Service.

That investigation led to a search of residences as well as the Hells Angels and Red Devils clubhouses in Hamilton. The Red Devils are considered to be a support club for the Hells Angels.

During the searches, officers seized four shotguns, three rifles, a shotgun barrel, ammunition, body armour and a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL).

A 41-year-old man from Grimsby, a 34-year-old man from Ancaster, a 36-year-old man from Brantford, a 36-year-old man from Hamilton, and a 51-year-old man from York have all been charged with assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

In addition, the Hamilton man was charged with breach of prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device while the man from York was also charged with breach of firearms storage regulations.

This latest series of arrests follows others throughout Southern Ontario over the past few months, including in Kitchener and Hamilton.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs continue to be involved in illegal activities, including violent occurrences, throughout Ontario,” said OPP Det. Insp. Scott Wade of the biker enforcement unit.

“The recent frequency of arrests and occurrences can be attributed to the dedication and hard work of BEU members and our partner agencies. Following intelligence generated by our frontline members and members of the public is imperative in proactively responding to the criminal activities associated to OMGs.”