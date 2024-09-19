Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I couldn’t stop crying’: Memorial grows for 5-year-old boy killed in home

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 2:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines : Thursday, September 19, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines : Thursday, September 19, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A memorial of teddy bears and other toys has been growing on the lawn outside of a home where a five-year-old boy was found dead in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Grieving members of the community, which is home to about 7,400 residents, laid the plushies Wednesday night after Quebec provincial police investigators remained at the scene for most of the day.

“It’s devastating,” Amanda Brenie, who lives across the street, said in a brief interview the next day. Her teenage daughter brought a stuffed animal on their family’s behalf to pay their respects.

The boy was found unresponsive after police were called to the home on du Fleuve Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

His death, which was confirmed at the hospital, is being treated as suspicious by investigators. Two other people inside the home were also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the child’s death. She was arraigned Wednesday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police declined to confirm the accused’s relationship with the victim. A publication ban has been issued on both identities, according to the province’s Crown prosecutor’s office.

Teddy bears and other toys were laid out on the lawn of a Quebec home where a five-year-old boy was found unresponsive. His death is under investigation. View image in full screen
Teddy bears and other toys were laid out on the lawn of a Quebec home where a five-year-old boy was found unresponsive. His death is under investigation. Global News
Trending Now

Brenie said it was her husband who first told her about their young neighbour’s death. It comes just a few months after the the small community faced the loss of a toddler drowned at the beginning of the summer, she noted.

“It’s pretty devastating seeing these young children living a short life of time,” she said.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the front lawn and investigators were looking to speak to anyone who had seen the boy in the 24 hours before his death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last night, I was rubbing my son’s hand and I jut couldn’t stop crying,” Brenie said. “It was so sad.”

While few details are known as the judicial process gets underway, the mother of two wasn’t surprised by the outpouring of support for the boy’s family.

“This is how we are here. We’re such a small community. A lot of children are here, it’s only children,” Brenie said. “So when we hear things that happen like this, it comes to affect us.”

 — with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices