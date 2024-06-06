Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toddler drowns in residential pool west of Montreal, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children'
Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children
RELATED: In Quebec, one child per day could end up in an emergency room for a drowning or near drowning incident this summer. A new study is meant to shed light on the frequency and severity of drownings among kids in the province. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – May 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A three-year-old child has drowned in a residential pool in Coteau-du-Lac, west of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the child in cardiac arrest.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp says the child was found in the pool and wasn’t moving.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but officials Thursday confirmed the death.

Provincial police are investigating the drowning along with the coroner’s office.

Trending Now

Research made public last month by the Montreal Children’s Hospital suggests about one Quebec child per day is taken to an emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in the summer, and children aged one to four are most at risk.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices