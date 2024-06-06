Toddler drowns in residential pool west of Montreal, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old child has drowned in a residential pool in Coteau-du-Lac, west of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the child in cardiac arrest.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp says the child was found in the pool and wasn’t moving.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but officials Thursday confirmed the death.

Provincial police are investigating the drowning along with the coroner’s office.

Research made public last month by the Montreal Children’s Hospital suggests about one Quebec child per day is taken to an emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in the summer, and children aged one to four are most at risk.