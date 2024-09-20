Quebec’s public security minister accuses gangs of using teens ‘to do their dirty work’

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s public security minister says he’s shocked by reports that a 14-year-old boy’s death southeast of Quebec City is linked to organized crime.

François Bonnardel was reacting to multiple media reports that the body of a teenager from Montreal was found near a Hells Angels bunker in Frampton, Que., about 50 kilometres southeast of Quebec City in the Beauce region.

In recent months, there has been an ongoing fight in the Quebec City area over drug territory between the Hells Angels and street gangs.

Provincial police today would only confirm that a body of a male victim was discovered overnight on Sept. 16 in the community and that the death is suspicious.

They said a man was arrested at the bunker and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Bonnardel says on X he finds it “vile” that street gangs are recruiting youth to “do their dirty work.”

Quebec provincial police say they’ll be stepping up their presence in the community of about 1,300 people, and deploying mitigation measures to assuage the concerns of worried citizens.