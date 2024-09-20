Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec’s public security minister accuses gangs of using teens ‘to do their dirty work’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels'
30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels
FILE:: 30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels – Mar 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s public security minister says he’s shocked by reports that a 14-year-old boy’s death southeast of Quebec City is linked to organized crime.

François Bonnardel was reacting to multiple media reports that the body of a teenager from Montreal was found near a Hells Angels bunker in Frampton, Que., about 50 kilometres southeast of Quebec City in the Beauce region.

In recent months, there has been an ongoing fight in the Quebec City area over drug territory between the Hells Angels and street gangs.

Provincial police today would only confirm that a body of a male victim was discovered overnight on Sept. 16 in the community and that the death is suspicious.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said a man was arrested at the bunker and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Bonnardel says on X he finds it “vile” that street gangs are recruiting youth to “do their dirty work.”

Quebec provincial police say they’ll be stepping up their presence in the community of about 1,300 people, and deploying mitigation measures to assuage the concerns of worried citizens.

Trending Now

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices