Active shooter alert issued at health clinic in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

Mounties have issued an alert for an active shooter at a health clinic in northern Saskatchewan, and are searching for a man in all-black clothing.
Residents in Pelican Narrows, about 500 km northeast of Saskatoon, are being asked to find a safe location and lock their doors.
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Police said they believe the suspect is wearing a face covering and moving on foot in an unknown direction, in an updated news release.
“Do not approach the dangerous person,” the RCMP said.
They are asking people not to share police locations in the community.
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Last week, Pelican Narrows issued a notice saying a security checkpoint had been set up again at its entrance because of concerns about trespassing, trafficking and related violence.
The notice says all people trying to enter the community would be asked for valid identification.
—with files from The Canadian Press.
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