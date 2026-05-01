Murder charges laid after 2 children found dead in vehicle in Calgary

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Court records show a 37-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two children, whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary.

Police have said the victims were under 10 years old.

The man was arrested outside the vehicle on Thursday.

1:30 Calgary homicide unit investigating after the bodies of 2 young children found in vehicle

The accused appeared in court this morning, but a publication ban prevents identifying the children.

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Documents also say the children were killed on or about Wednesday.

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The man is set to appear in court next week for a bail hearing.

…more to come.