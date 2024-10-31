Menu

Crime

Calgary homicide unit appeals to public for help in shooting investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Calgary homicide investigators are appealing for public help locating a vehicle and driver of interest in the shooting death of a man in the community of Homestead on Oct. 18, 2024.
Calgary homicide investigators have released photos of a vehicle they say is of interest in the shooting death of a man in the community of Homestead on Oct. 18, 2024. Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police homicide unit is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and its owner, which are of interest in the investigation of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary earlier this month.

John Noon Ochelo was found dead inside a vehicle parked behind his home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E. around 7:20 in the evening on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Investigators have released photos of a vehicle of interest they say was seen in the area prior to the shooting and seen later fleeing east of Calgary.

Police say they have CCTV footage of the vehicle, described as a white 2021-2024 Nissan Armada with tinted front windows.

Homicide investigators are appealing for the public's help locating a vehicle of interest in the shooting death of John Noon fatal shooting of John Noon Ochelo in the community of Homestead on October 18, 2024.
Homicide investigators are appealing for the public’s help locating a vehicle of interest in the shooting death of John Noon Ochelo in the community of Homestead on October 18, 2024. Calgary Police Service
They are asking anyone with information about the shooting, the vehicle or its owner to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the app P3 Tips from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Northeast Calgary community shocked by city’s latest homicide'
Northeast Calgary community shocked by city’s latest homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

