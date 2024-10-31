Calgary homicide unit appeals to public for help in shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police homicide unit is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and its owner, which are of interest in the investigation of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary earlier this month.

John Noon Ochelo was found dead inside a vehicle parked behind his home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E. around 7:20 in the evening on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Investigators have released photos of a vehicle of interest they say was seen in the area prior to the shooting and seen later fleeing east of Calgary.

Police say they have CCTV footage of the vehicle, described as a white 2021-2024 Nissan Armada with tinted front windows.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting, the vehicle or its owner to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the app P3 Tips from the app store.