Alberta government to end DEI public sector hiring

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Alberta is looking to end public sector hiring practices aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion.

A government bill has been tabled that, if passed, would prohibit a number of public bodies from using DEI policies to make hiring decisions.

Premier Danielle Smith says hiring needs to be based on merit and qualifications so that everyone has a fair chance at getting jobs.

The bill covers public agencies, Crown corporations, post-secondary schools, school boards and municipalities, although officials say government employees are already hired on merit.

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The proposed legislation would also prohibit public bodies from having mandatory DEI training for staff except when necessary for the job.

Government officials say the new policy could also apply to non-profit agencies receiving government grants, but that would be determined through future regulations.

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