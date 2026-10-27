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Crime

Langley man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack against woman, children

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 27, 2026 7:31 pm
2 min read
The alleged assault occurred near Douglas Park in Langley. View image in full screen
The alleged assault occurred near Douglas Park in Langley. Google Street View
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A 23-year-old man has been charged for an alleged hate-motivated assault in Langley last week.

Langley RCMP said on Oct. 20 around 3:30 p.m. they received a report from multiple people of an alleged assault on a woman and her two children near Douglas Park.

“It’s alleged that the accused assaulted the mother and her two children and uttered racial slurs,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak with Langley RCMP told Global News.

“Multiple witnesses observed the incident and called police.”

Sahak said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but the next day, officers from the Special Response Team arrested a man in Langley City on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 22, the BC Prosecution Service formally charged 23-year-old Braden Perozny of Langley with three counts of assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code and 3 counts of committing an offence motivated by hatred, contrary to section 320.1001(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

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“That is actually a new law that came into effect in June of this year,” Sahak said of the charge under 320.1001 of the Criminal Code.

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“It was given royal assent and passed through Parliament through the Combating Hate Crime Act.”

Global News has learned that Perozny is a former college baseball player.

He was also sentenced to 18 months in jail and three years probation for a July 2024 sexual assault.

In February he was accused of breaching his probation twice, mischief and obstructing a peace officer.

Those charges have since been stayed.

Click to play video: 'Langley driving instructor assault'
Langley driving instructor assault

Sahak said Perozny remains in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.

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“There were alleged racial slurs said during the assault that presented to the officers that this assault was motivated by hatred,” Sahak added.

He said it was also a physical assault.

“It’s a serious incident,” Sahak said.

“It’s frankly disgusting, these allegations. We hope that this individual will be held accountable in the courts. And so right now our focus is with the family and the victim, supporting them the best way we can. They obviously went through something very traumatic.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file # 26-33588.

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