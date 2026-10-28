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Crime

44 arrested, 187 charges laid in Toronto gun and drug probe

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
Project Matrix
Seized weapons and contraband are pictured in this Toronto police photo. Police have arrested 44 people, laid over 180 charges, and seized eight illegal firearms and nearly 800 rounds of ammunition as part of a firearms and drugs investigation known as "Project Matrix.". Toronto police/photo
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Forty-four people are facing 187 charges in connection with a drug and firearms investigation, Toronto police say.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Matrix,” began on March 1 in a bid to stop illegal firearms, drug trafficking and other criminal activity within the city’s east end.

Police said the most frequent charges involved probation breaches, unsafe firearm handling or storage, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators also seized eight illegal firearms, 792 rounds of ammunition and a significant quantity of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin, and LSD.

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“Public safety is our priority, and that means taking decisive action against the criminal activity that impacts our communities,” said 55 Division Det.-Sgt. Andy Johnstone in a news release.

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“This initiative will continue, with investigators focused on identifying, disrupting, and holding accountable those involved in illegal firearms and drug trafficking. We will remain relentless in these efforts.”

  • Project Matrix

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