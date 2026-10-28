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5 comments

  1. Alan Vandenbrink
    October 28, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Here comes the good times the liberals promised!! Or was it pain they promised???

  2. Anonymous
    October 28, 2026 at 9:57 am

    Trump makes life more expensive for everyone including his own citizens so keep voting for him morons

  3. Anonymous
    October 28, 2026 at 9:50 am

    @Ben

    Orange man bad right? Has nothing to do with Canada printing money hand over fist?

  4. Will Fuller
    October 28, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Another fail by Carney. Inflation is bad plus Canada economy is basically stagnant so increased interest rates will deter growth even further

  5. Ben
    October 28, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Investors are expecting a hike. Inflation is on the rise because of the Iran war. Bond yields are rising too.

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Economy

Bank of Canada hikes interest rates for the 1st time in 3 years

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 8:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'To hike or not to hike? Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming Wednesday'
To hike or not to hike? Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming Wednesday
Economists are widely expecting Canada’s central bank to raise its key lending rate this week, which would lead to a higher prime rate for borrowers and cost variable rate debt-holders more on interest. As Jacqueline Hansen reports, some economists say the Bank of Canada could even hike rates multiple times by the spring.
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The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 0.25 per cent on Wednesday to 2.5 per cent, marking the first change to its benchmark in a year and the first increase in three years.

The move was widely expected by most economists as the central bank faces pressure to raise interest rates with the Iran war and other geopolitical conflicts resulting in higher prices for oil and gas, which is expected to lead to higher prices for goods and services beyond the gas pump.

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Financial markets and a Reuters poll of economists were betting that the central bank would deliver a quarter-point hike to its policy rate, the first increase in the key lending rate since July 2023.

The floor for borrowing rates set by the Bank of Canada was at 2.25 per cent since October 2025, when rates were cut from 2.5 per cent.

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Alongside the rate decision, the Bank of Canada will also release updated forecasts for inflation and economic growth.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

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