Bank of Canada hikes interest rates for the 1st time in 3 years

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The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 0.25 per cent on Wednesday to 2.5 per cent, marking the first change to its benchmark in a year and the first increase in three years.

The move was widely expected by most economists as the central bank faces pressure to raise interest rates with the Iran war and other geopolitical conflicts resulting in higher prices for oil and gas, which is expected to lead to higher prices for goods and services beyond the gas pump.

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Financial markets and a Reuters poll of economists were betting that the central bank would deliver a quarter-point hike to its policy rate, the first increase in the key lending rate since July 2023.

The floor for borrowing rates set by the Bank of Canada was at 2.25 per cent since October 2025, when rates were cut from 2.5 per cent.

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Alongside the rate decision, the Bank of Canada will also release updated forecasts for inflation and economic growth.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

More to come.